Dem Legislator Arrested in Sting Op for Attempting to Trade Drugs for Sex

A New York Democratic legislator and doctor was arrested Tuesday for attempting to exchange drugs for sex.

A police sting operation caught Suffolk County legislator Dr. William Spencer attempting to trade oxycodone for sex with a woman he thought was a prostitute.

Spencer, who has worked to combat opioid addiction while in office, now faces drug-related charges. He was released on bail after an arraignment on Wednesday, under the condition that he hand over his passport, pistol license, and guns to authorities.

NBC 4 New York reported that Spencer was driving a Suffolk County vehicle at the time of his arrest. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --