Ilhan Omar, Socialist Group Share Dem Candidate’s Call To ‘Defund The Pentagon’

Ilhan Omar and a democratic socialist group shared a call by Missouri congressional candidate Cori Bush to “defund the Pentagon” in order to pay for expanded social services.

“If you’re having a bad day, just think of all the social services we’re going to fund after we defund the Pentagon,” Bush, a Democrat running in the ‘Show-Me’ state’s 1st congressional district.

Omar (D-MN), a champion of defunding law enforcement and dismantling the police in her district, shared the tweet with her followers.

Fox News reports that People for Bernie, a pro-Bernie Sanders group closely linked to other progressive groups like National Nurses United and Democratic Socialists of America, also voiced support for the plan.

“The Senate Budget Chair after defunding the Pentagon,” they wrote along with a video of Sanders saying simply, “Bye, bye”. – READ MORE

