Dem House Candidate: Calling Dems ‘Clowns’ Is White Supremacist Slur

The Democratic candidate for next month’s North Carolina House special election shared an article Monday accusing his opponent of using “clown” as an anti-Semitic dog whistle based on an obscure alt-right meme.

North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District is currently vacant after ballot fraud by supporters of Republican Mark Harris led the state election board not to certify the results of the 2018 election. Harris subsequently lost to state representative Dan Bishop in the GOP primary, while Democrat Dan McCready won the Democratic primary unopposed.

In April, Bishop unveiled an attack ad calling national Democratic figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders “crazy liberal clowns.” Bishop released a longer version earlier this week attacking their policies, such as taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants and “open borders.”

Along those lines, Bishop also tweeted several times about Democratic “clowns” after the ad’s release. The left-wing Daily Kos did not care for that rhetoric, with staffer David Nir writing a piece headlined, “North Carolina Republican’s response to shootings: Embrace ‘clown’ slur pushed by white supremacists.” – READ MORE