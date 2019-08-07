Appeals Court Revives Sarah Palin’s Defamation Lawsuit Against the New York Times

A U.S. Court of Appeals has revived the lawsuit between former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin (R) and the New York Times, dismissing a lower court’s opinion where they tossed the case.

On Tuesday, appeals court Judge John M. Walker ruled that the judge in the circuit court that initially oversaw the case “erred in relying on acts outside the pleadings to dismiss the complaint” and that the amended complaint “plausibly states a claim for defamation and may proceed to full discovery.”

After the decision’s reversal, Palin’s attorneys — Libby Locke and Ken Turkel — put out a statement praising the court’s decision and saying that the case was “about media accountability.”

"This is — and has always been — a case about media accountability. We are pleased with the Court's decision, and we look forward to starting discovery and ultimately proceeding to trial," they said in the statement.