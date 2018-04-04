Dem Congressman's Wife Arrested At Disney World After Telling Cop She 'Can Do Whatever She Wants'

Amanda Soto, wife of U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL), was arrested on Sunday at Disney Springs and charged with disorderly intoxication.

The 33-year-old woman was with her mother when Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Heller saw her “holding … her mother by the straps of the backpack she was wearing in an attempt to keep her from walking away,” according to the arrest report, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Heller, who said both Soto and her mother appeared intoxicated, helped them call an Uber vehicle to take them home but Soto began yelling profanities at Heller and the driver.

Soto was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, where “she began banging [her] head against the window in what appeared to be an attempt to harm herself. Amanda was further restrained for her safety,” Heller stated.

"It should be noted that I attempted to calm Amanda numerous times from her agitated state and that even while attempting to speak with her she continued to utter that her husband is a congressman, therefore, she can do whatever she wants," Heller stated in the report.