‘Defund The Police’ Activist Alyssa Milano Triggers Massive Law Enforcement Response Over Gun Threat

Actress Alyssa Milano, who recently became a top supporter of the “Defund the Police” movement, which seeks to disband police departments and redirect funds to “community organizations” was quick to call the cops, the Daily Mail reports, over reports of an “armed gunman” in her neighborhood.

Fortunately, no one was hurt; the “armed gunman” turned out to be a teenager targeting squirrels with an air gun, according to the outlet. He turned himself in to authorities after realizing he had caused the problem.

Milano, though, who recently tweeted to “Defund the Police,” and asked her social media followers to sign on to a petition that “demands a 90 percent reduction in police funding” in the Los Angeles city budget, triggered what neighbors told the Mail was a “massive” police presence after calling 911 to report gunshots on Sunday.

“Alyssa and her talent agent husband …had dialed 911 when they heard what they believed to be gunshots on their 1.39-acre property,” the Daily Mail reported. “They allegedly told the emergency hotline the sound ‘scared their dogs’ and made them feel like the gunman was nearby. A description was given of a suspect to the officers who was ‘male, 40-years old, with long rifle.’” – READ MORE

