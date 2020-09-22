Fla. governor Ron DeSantis proposes law that would protect drivers who kill or injure demonstrators if they’re fleeing a ‘mob’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Monday a proposed new law that would protect drivers who kill or injure demonstrators if the drivers are fleeing a “mob.”

The move comes following the death while under police restraint of George Floyd and amid heightened tensions across the U.S. between law enforcement and protesters.

The proposed legislation will be filed for the March 2021 session.

On Twitter, DeSantis wrote, “Today I announced bold legislation that creates new criminal offenses and increases penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies. We will always stand with our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe.” – READ MORE

