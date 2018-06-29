‘Death to Khamenei’ Protests Enter Fourth Day in Iran

Iranians Entered The Fourth Day Of Protests On Wednesday After The Rial Hit A Record Low Of 90,000 Rials To One U.s. Dollar On Sunday.

Chants calling for the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly filled Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, the center of commerce in the bustling city, throughout the week.

Khamenei has battled cancer and — despite several health scares, including rumors that he had passed — the 78-year-old Shi’ite leader appears to be in relatively good condition and stable health.

The bazaar’s shopkeepers shut down their stores out of fear, according to local reports. An Iranian man named Kaveh told Breitbart News that some of his friends who sell gold in the Grand Bazaar not only closed their shops, but also removed the gold from their stores out of fear of being looted.

On Wednesday, Radio Farda reported that Iran’s Secretary-general of the Grand Bazaar’s trade association told reporters that “a large part of the bazaar is almost open.”

The widespread protests are a response to the rial sinking to a record low. The government has largely disregarded this. The Jerusalem Post reported that Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused foreign media, including Reuters, of spreading “false” stories about the Iranian economy after the protesters honed in on Iran’s deep involvement in Syria. – READ MORE

