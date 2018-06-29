Politics TV
WATCH: Behold, the BEST Moments from Chris Matthews’s Hour-Long SCOTUS Meltdown on ‘Hardball’
It’s been an awful, infamous, and nightmare-inducing week for MSNBC’s Hardball host Chris Matthews. Tuesday saw the Supreme Court uphold President Trump’s travel ban, which was a pretty nasty blow for him. But Wednesday was infinity worse as swing Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement.
All day, Matthews had been off his rocker, screaming about the need for a vicious fight by Democrats to stop a new ninth justice from being seated. He even angrily shouted at Steve Kornacki for doing, well, absolutely nothing. That being said, it set the table for Hardball.
Matthews opened the show with over two and a half minutes of sheer panic, declaring in the opening tag: “It’s time for Democrats to play hardball. I’m Chris Matthews urging them to do just that.”– READ MORE
