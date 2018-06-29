WATCH: Behold, the BEST Moments from Chris Matthews’s Hour-Long SCOTUS Meltdown on ‘Hardball’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s been an awful, infamous, and nightmare-inducing week for MSNBC’s Hardball host Chris Matthews. Tuesday saw the Supreme Court uphold President Trump’s travel ban, which was a pretty nasty blow for him. But Wednesday was infinity worse as swing Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement.

All day, Matthews had been off his rocker, screaming about the need for a vicious fight by Democrats to stop a new ninth justice from being seated. He even angrily shouted at Steve Kornacki for doing, well, absolutely nothing. That being said, it set the table for Hardball.

Matthews opened the show with over two and a half minutes of sheer panic, declaring in the opening tag: “It’s time for Democrats to play hardball. I’m Chris Matthews urging them to do just that.”– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1