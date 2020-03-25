Death Rate Drops For Second Straight Day In Italy

According to Italy’s Civil Protection Agency, on Monday the number of deaths reported from the coronavirus COVID-19 dropped for the second straight day.

602 people were reported to have died on Monday, with 4,789 new cases of the disease reported. On Sunday 5,560 new cases had been reported, with 651 deaths; on Saturday 793 deaths were reported, as The Sun noted.

The total number of fatalities in the month since the disease struck Italy is numbered at 6,077; confirmed cases of the disease have been numbered at 63,927. The Sun opined, “The drop in the rate of deaths and new infections indicates that the curve may be finally starting to flatten out, two weeks after the entire country was placed into lockdown … Since February, Italy had been following an exponential growth curve with cases and deaths roughly doubling every three days.”

Still, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza warned, “These are crucial days. Woe to whoever lets down the guard. Now more than ever, the commitment of everyone is needed.”

One of Italy’s top health officials, Silvio Brusaferro, echoed, “We need more consecutive results to confirm the trend, to be more certain that we are in a favorable situation … I don’t feel like taking one side or the other to confirm that it is there or not. We can take note of what we see today.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --