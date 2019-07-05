Dean Cain blasts Dems for criticizing cost of July 4 rally: A ‘joke’

Actor Dean Cain defended President Trump’s Independence Day celebration, saying on Friday that Democratic concerns about cost were a “joke.”

Cain made those comments on “Outnumbered” as co-host Katherine Timpf knocked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., complaining about costs. “He is very fiscally conservative, that Bernie Sanders,” Timpf joked.

Sanders blasted the event and suggested Trump was misspending government funds for his own glory.

“This is what authoritarians do: @realDonaldTrump is taking $2.5 million away from our National Park Service to glorify himself with a spectacle of military tanks rolling through Washington,” Sanders tweeted on Wednesday.

Conservatives like Timpf have criticized Sanders for proposing policies that would vastly expand government spending on things like health care and higher education.


