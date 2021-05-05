DEA Official: Mexican Cartels Smuggling Fentanyl Across Border With Impunity

Mexican cartels are trafficking deadly narcotics into the United States with impunity, a top Drug Enforcement Administration official said on Monday.

Cooperation between U.S. and Mexican authorities to target cartels has deteriorated amid a surge of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, Matthew Donahue, the DEA deputy chief of operations, told NPR. Donahue said Mexican law enforcement have cut off ties with the DEA, fearing punishment from the Mexican government if they cooperate with the U.S. agency—a breakdown that has helped cartels smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamines into the United States.

“It’s a national health threat, it’s a national safety threat,” Donahue said. “ do not fear any kind of law enforcement … or military inside of Mexico right now.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) blasted the Biden administration for the fallout with Mexican law enforcement, saying it fails to protect Americans.

“President Biden’s policies aren’t compassionate and they aren’t protecting Americans,” Cotton tweeted on Tuesday. “The Biden administration is making it easier for drugs to be smuggled into our country.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --