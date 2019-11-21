De Niro: Martin Scorsese Believes Trump Will Start a War to Get 3 Terms in Office

Leftist actor Robert De Niro says legendary director Martin Scorsese expressed his belief that President Donald Trump will use “a war” to secure a third term in office.

“I’m worried because if he gets re-elected, it’s gonna be very, very bad—very bad on a lot of levels. He’s going to be history at one point, though he’d love to be president for life. He jokes about it,” Robert De Niro said in an interview with the Daily beast. “I think that if he became president for a second term he’d try to have a third term, and let smarter people manipulate it into getting us into some kind of altercation: a war.”

“The only other president who served a third term was Roosevelt because he was in a war, and this fool would go and start something. This was what Marty Scorsese was saying, and I said, ‘Marty, I never thought of that. I never thought he’d go for a third term if there was a war or something,’” De Niro continued.

What the Taxi Driver star didn’t mention is that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was already president when America joined the Allied forces in World War II, which was catalyzed by Japan attacking Pearl Harbor. Robert De Niro also failed to mention that shortly after Roosevelt’s death in 1945, Congress began constructing what eventually became the 22nd Amendment, limiting presidents to two terms. Roosevelt died shortly after winning a fourth term in office. Since its addition to U.S. Constitution in 1951, no U.S. president has ever served more than two full terms in office. – READ MORE