Alleged whistleblower was friends with current Schiff staffer while both were in the Obama White House: report

CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella, alleged to be the whistleblower whose complaint launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine, was friends with a current member of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s staff while they were both working in the White House during the Obama administration, according to the Washington Examiner.

A former National Security Council official told the Examiner that Ciaramella was close friends with Sean Misko, who was the director for the Gulf States at the National Security Council from 2015 to 2018. Ciaramella was on the National Security Council as Ukraine director from 2016 until 2017.

“My understanding was that they were friendly with one another,” the former official told the Examiner, also saying the two were “cut from the same cloth” and had a “bro-like” friendship. “They would walk around the halls. Get lunch together and stuff like that,” the source said.

Potential connections between the whistleblower and Schiff or his staff are significant in the context of Schiff’s inconsistent stances regarding the whistleblower. – READ MORE