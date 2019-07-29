De Blasio Claims Trump Is Using ‘Racist Appeal’ to Distract From Economy — Even Though It’s Booming

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.) claimed that President Donald Trump was using a “racist appeal” in his tweets to distract Americans from the economy.

During a Sunday interview with ABC’s “This Week,” de Blasio — the mayor of New York City and one of 24 Democrats running for the party’s presidential nomination — was asked by host George Stephanopoulos about the president’s recent tweets where he railed against House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.).

De Blasio responded by claiming that Trump has a “conman reality” and employs a “racist appeal” in his tweets to “distract” Americans from the realities of the country.

“This president is trying to distract people from the larger reality of this country. So he uses the racist appeal, he uses the bait-and-switch. You’ve watch him for a long time, I’ve watched him for a long time here in the context of New York. There is a conman reality of Donald Trump. It’s a classic bait-and-switch maneuver every time.”

He went on to claim that “working people are stuck economically” and that they have “tremendous frustration” with the economy. – READ MORE