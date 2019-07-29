Donald Trump: Al Sharpton a ‘Con Man’ Who ‘Hates Whites And Cops’

President Donald Trump defied Al Sharpton Monday after the veteran black activist prepared to protest the president for his comments criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing,” Trump wrote. “Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

On his MSNBC show on Sunday, Sharpton criticized Trump for “insult after racist insult” towards Cummings and Baltimore.

Sharpton lectured Republicans for looking the other way as Trump continued his "blatant dehumanizing racist rant" that was "endorsed" by his base.