DC Renames Street in Front of White House ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed the street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” after over a week of protests outside the executive mansion, some of which have turned violent with clashes between police and protesters.

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Bowser tweeted a video of a worker installing the street sign reading “Black Lives Matter Plaza” on the section of 16th street near the White House.

In her tweet, she wrote, “The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’.” – READ MORE

