Lawsuit: Deed Signed in 1890 Prevents Robert E. Lee Statue Being Removed

A deed signed in 1890 that gave Virginia control of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond prevents its removal, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the state planned to remove the statue that overlooks Monument Avenue, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

However, the lawsuit filed this week led to a halt in officials’ plans to extract the monument.

The article continued: In an 18-page complaint filed Monday, William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of two signatories of the deed, argues that under the terms of the 1890 agreement and a legislature-approved resolution, the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.”

Also on Monday, workers with Virginia’s Department of General Services inspected the massive statue to assess how they would take it down, according to the Associated Press (AP). – READ MORE

