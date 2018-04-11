David Schwimmer: ‘Horrifying’ To Lump Al Franken In With Harvey Weinstein

Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer is about to be eaten alive by the feminists for highlighting the spectrum of sexual impropriety, arguing that the mob rule should not lump notorious sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein in with Sen. Al Franken (D-MN).

In an interview with Esquire, Schwimmer said that more context should be given to #MeToo situations before people rush to judgment.

“What we need is to allow for context, and to recognize a spectrum of bad behavior,” Schwimmer said. “At the moment, because of the current climate, Al Franken is being lumped in with the Harvey Weinsteins of the world. This is a terrible — and horrifying — mistake.”

Schwimmer feels that mob rule has dictated the situation at the expense of facts.

“We should not conflate all claims into one column of bad behavior,” he argued. “What concerns me is the frequent disregard of facts, context, evidence, and the rule of law. In this current climate, condemnation is swift and merciless. That’s another reason men are staying silent.” – READ MORE

