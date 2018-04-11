Politics
Donald Trump Livid After FBI Raids Personal Lawyer: ‘Attorney-Client Privilege Is Dead!’
President Donald Trump Continued His Frustrated Rant Against The Fbi And Special Counsel Robert Mueller After The Office Of His Personal Lawyer Michael Cohen Was Raided.
“Attorney–client privilege is dead!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning, decrying the investigation as “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!”
A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018
Attorney–client privilege is dead!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018
Trump told reporters on Monday night that the raid was “a real disgrace,” “an attack on our country,” and “an attack on what we all stand for.” – READ MORE
