Dan Crenshaw unleashes on Adam Schiff over Mueller report: ‘He lied’

Rep. Adam Schiff isn’t ready to let go of the Mueller investigation, much less his own in the House or the one in the Southern District of New York, or really any part of the Trump-Russia Collusion narrative at all.

Schiff, the Democrat chair of the House intelligence committee, has been on TV all weekend, and said on Friday that he is prepared to subpoenaRobert Mueller to get what he wants.

.@repadamschiff said he had direct evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.



(He lied.)



They claimed Republicans don’t want transparency.



(We do.)



They said Trump will interfere with the report.



(He didn’t.)



The misinformation about the Mueller probe is rampant. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 23, 2019

On Twitter, Republican Dan Crenshow responded to Schiff’s media blitz, and it was an excellent example of how to duel in the modern political arena, a skill a lot of other Republicans sorely need to learn. – READ MORE