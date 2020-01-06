Dan Crenshaw: Military Members Do Not Sign Up To Be ‘Safe,’ But To Keep Americans Safe

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who is on the House’s Homeland Security Committee, said on Friday that the U.S. military’s strike on Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani was a “good day for America” and that those who sign up to be in the U.S. military do not do so to be safe, but to keep Americans safe.

Crenshaw made the remarks during an interview on MSNBC with host Ali Velshi during a segment about the rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

“I understand the cost of war – I’ve lived it. I’ve deployed to Iraq twice,” Crenshaw said. “I will say I did not join the SEAL team so I could remain safe. I joined the SEAL team so I could keep the American people safe. And I still view that as the role of the military. I view this as a good day for America. We rid ourselves of one of the world’s most preeminent terrorists from the IRGC’s Quds Force.”

"This organization is responsible for countless American deaths – actually not countless American deaths, we can actually count them – over 600 American deaths in Iraq because they exported specialized IEDs to Iraq. The Quds Force, obviously they – he orchestrated the recent attack on our embassy," Crenshaw continued. "Before that, being direct rocket attacks against our base. The takedown of American drones before that. Seizing oil tankers. Before that, attacking Saudi oil facilities. So, there's been a long escalation that has occurred. And we have to ask ourselves how long will we let that happen? When are we going to disrupt the escalation ladder that Soleimani was creating, and force them to recalculate their escalation against us?"