On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his tweet about criticizing President Donald Trump’s order of a drone strike that killed Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani.

In a tweet, Kaepernick said, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against black and brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.” – READ MORE