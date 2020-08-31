Dallas Stars CEO: We’re Losing Customers For Supporting Black Lives Matter

According to a report, the president and CEO of the NHL’s Dallas Stars said the team has lost a number of season ticket holders because of the team’s support of Black Lives Matter and protests dealing with race.

Brad Alberts stated, “But we/I stand by our organization’s commitment and support our players 100% to express their views,” as the Dallas News reported.

On Thursday, at a news conference the NHL held in Edmonton with members of the Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canuck, Jason Dickinson of the Stars spoke for the team with his teammates behind him. He said, “We were able to start a good conversation among our team stemming from that moment. That’s exactly what we wanted. We wanted to get the conversation going, not only amongst ourselves, but amongst the country and the world.”

Stars interim coach Rick Bowness added, “We’re all against the social injustice and racial discrimination that’s going on around the world. If our players think that this is the best way that they can support that, then they have our full support and we are proud of the stance that they have taken.”

“Dickinson and Tyler Seguin knelt for both the American and Canadian national anthems — alongside Vegas’ Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner — on Aug. 3 in support of Black Lives Matter. The group became the first in the NHL to kneel in uniform before a game …” the Dallas News noted. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --