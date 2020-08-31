Armed Residents Stand Guard to Protect Kenosha Neighborhood

Approximately ten armed residents are rotating duties each night to stand guard at the entrance of a subdivision in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kenosha News reports that the armed residents began standing guard over the subdivision on Tuesday, following two nights of protests and riots over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

About a 10 minute drive from Downtown Kenosha, two men stood this week with AR-15 firearms protecting their subdivision. https://t.co/XUVGk6Aphv — Kenosha News (@Kenosha_News) August 29, 2020

Gilbert, one of the armed residents standing guard, said, “All we’re doing is making sure the community here is able to go asleep, sleep fine and are not worried about anything,”

He noted that the armed residents use flashlights at night to alert approaching vehicles to their presence. If the vehicle pulls into the subdivision, the armed residents stop it and let the driver know he or she will be watched while in the development. – READ MORE

