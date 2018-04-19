Daily Mail Reporter Gets Fired For Calling ‘Bachelor’ Contestant A ‘Vapid C**t’

A reporter for the UK publication Daily Mail has been terminated after she fired off a pretty hot take about the contestants for ABC’s hit dating show “Bachelor In Paradise.”

The Guardian, another UK based publication, calls the incident an “accident,” but I’ll let you be the judge of that.



On Sunday night, an unnamed Daily Mail Australia reporter was venting/reporting on the “Bachelor In Paradise” contestants in a Google Document, which was later uploaded to the Daily Mail’s site. Here’s a little sample of what said reporter wrote:

Florence initially rose to fame on Matty J’s season of The Bachelor, before unsuccessfully trying her luck at love again in Paradise.

But most people who were educated at a high-school level know these vapid c*nts only go on the shows to find mediocre Instagram fame and make a living promoting teeth whiteners and unnecessary cosmetic procedures. – READ MORE

