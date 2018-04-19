Entertainment World
Daily Mail Reporter Gets Fired For Calling ‘Bachelor’ Contestant A ‘Vapid C**t’
A reporter for the UK publication Daily Mail has been terminated after she fired off a pretty hot take about the contestants for ABC’s hit dating show “Bachelor In Paradise.”
The Guardian, another UK based publication, calls the incident an “accident,” but I’ll let you be the judge of that.
Appreciation post: I have said this before but I’d like to say a special thank you to my mate @dr.rickysia for introducing me to tear trough treatment. And my mate @littlemissfrost for introducing me to him (she obvs thought it was about time hahaha). Not a single person has told me I look tired since I saw you in October and I f*ckn love it♥💋 #legendalert #thankyou Wearing: @kat_thelabel and @thrillsco
On Sunday night, an unnamed Daily Mail Australia reporter was venting/reporting on the “Bachelor In Paradise” contestants in a Google Document, which was later uploaded to the Daily Mail’s site. Here’s a little sample of what said reporter wrote:
Florence initially rose to fame on Matty J’s season of The Bachelor, before unsuccessfully trying her luck at love again in Paradise.
But most people who were educated at a high-school level know these vapid c*nts only go on the shows to find mediocre Instagram fame and make a living promoting teeth whiteners and unnecessary cosmetic procedures. – READ MORE
