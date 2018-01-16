Daily Beast Reporter Resigns After Plagiarizing From Weekly Standard

Daily Beast reporter Lizzie Crocker resigned over the weekend after her publication confirmed that she plagiarized from the Weekly Standard.

Crocker’s last story with the Daily Beast, titled “How Katie Roiphe Became Feminism’s Nemesis-in-Chief,” published on Friday, borrowed heavily from a Weekly Standard article by Alice Lloyd that came out a day earlier, the Wrap reported.

The Daily Beast has since removed Crocker’s piece from its website and replaced the story with a note saying that it violated the publication’s code of ethics and standards.

“Editors’ Note: The story published about author Katie Roiphe violated the Daily Beast‘s Code of Ethics and Standards and has been removed,” the webpage now reads.

“Plagiarism is unacceptable,” Daily Beast editor in chief John Avlon said in a statement to the Wrap.”Lizzie Crocker has offered to resign and her resignation was accepted.”- READ MORE

The start-ups that were once the darlings of the industry are facing budget shortfalls and revenue declines as they struggle to survive in an over-saturated market where Google and Facebook lay claim to the vast majority of ad dollars.

Now, the bubble is bursting and many of these companies are looking to sell.

In the latest evidence of volatility, CNN has learned that IAC is entertaining potential buyers for The Daily Beast, the news and opinion site launched nearly a decade ago by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown.

“IAC has made it known it’s a seller and various outlets are taking a look,” one source with knowledge of IAC’s sales pitch said. “They’re shopping to all interested parties.”