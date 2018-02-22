‘DACA Kids Definitely Have this Sense of Entitlement’: Older Illegal Aliens Turn on Younger

Older illegal aliens who entered the United States decades ago are growing increasingly annoyed by younger illegal aliens who were given temporary amnesty by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

A report by the Los Angeles Times reveals how older illegal aliens are sick of DACA illegal aliens receiving the vast majority of public attention in the last year, as Congress has attempted, but failed to grant them amnesty to permanently remain in the U.S.

The LA Times interviewed one older illegal alien in particular, who complained that a DACA amnesty would not be enough for the roughly 12 to 30 million illegal alien population because he would not get amnesty under such a plan:

Ever since Sam Paredes crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico nearly 30 years ago, he followed a simple philosophy of keeping his head down and trying to stay out of trouble.

Now he watches as the White House and Congress continue to grapple and negotiate and argue — but at least talk about — the future of the so-called Dreamers.

“I’m very bitter. These DACA kids definitely have this sense of entitlement,” Paredes said. “People fought for them and they got DACA and they got their work permit and then they went to sleep, instead of working to fight for the rest of us.” – READ MORE

