Michelle Obama faces backlash for racial ‘Black Panther’ comment that ignores film history

Moviegoers were quick to correct former first lady Michelle Obama this week after she framed the blockbuster movie “Black Panther” as a racial milestone.

The left-wing magazine Salon was mocked by superhero fans earlier this month for calling “Black Panther” the “first blockbuster-format release featuring a black hero front and center.” Mrs. Obama, however, made the same error on Monday after the Marvel Studios hit tallied the highest-grossing February debut — $201.8 million for its Friday-Sunday weekend.

“Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen,” Mrs. Obama tweeted. “I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

Fans reminded the former first lady, as they did with Salon, of a well-established history of superhero fare with black stars such as Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Wesley Snipes and others.- READ MORE

