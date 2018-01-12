DACA Deal Could Produce ‘Revolt’ Within Democratic Party

As Republicans and Democrats came together at the White House this week to hammer out an immigration deal that would include a solution for so-called DREAMers and beef up border security, far-left liberals are up in arms.

“Democratic leaders are facing a potential revolt within their ranks,” according to Politico.

Senate negotiators say they’re inching toward a bipartisan deal that broadly mirrors the parameters laid out during a meeting this week between lawmakers and President Donald Trump at the White House. They include ensuring legal status for Dreamers, strengthening border security and making changes to both family-based migration and the diversity lottery.

But many Democrats, particularly in the House, are horrified that their leaders would even agree to discuss issues beyond legal status for Dreamers and limited measures to curb illegal immigration. The concerns span multiple factions of the Democratic conference, and, combined with opposition from Republican immigration hard-liners, they could put passage of a DACA deal at risk. – READ MORE

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to shut-down the Obama-era program that provides quasi-legal status and work permits to foreigners who entered the U.S. illegally as children.

In a ruling Tuesday evening, San Francisco-based U.S. District Court judge William Alsup ordered the administration to resume accepting renewal applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

Alsup said Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ conclusion that the program was illegal appeared to be “based on a flawed legal premise.” – READ MORE