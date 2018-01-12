Roger Stone: Bannon’s People Asked Me About Him Running for President in 2020

“Steve Bannon is not candidate material in any stretch of the imagination,” Stone said.

Longtime Republican strategist Roger Stone, a well-known confidant of President Donald Trump, said that former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s operatives had discussed a possible 2020 presidential candidacy for Bannon. Stone made the remarks during a wide-ranging interview with NTK Network.

In Michael Wolff ‘s new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon made several controversial statements about Trump’s family and the future of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Stone remarked that Bannon “hurt himself and his brand very badly” by speaking on the record with Wolff and thought that his comments were “a stunning example of hubris.”

Some have speculated that the reason Bannon spoke with Wolff is that Bannon himself has presidential aspirations, a notion that Stone confirmed.

“[Bannon’s] operatives had talked to me about a possible presidential candidacy in 2020,” he told NTK Network.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former top adviser, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee next week, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Bannon is scheduled to testify in closed session on Tuesday. He has hired Washington lawyer Bill Burck, from the firm Quinn Emanuel, to represent him before the committee. – READ MORE

“I don’t believe there’s any way back for Mr. Bannon at this point,” a White House spokesman said on Monday.

The White House isn’t ready to accept former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s apology, according to a statement made by a White House spokesman on Monday.

Bannon issued an apology to Axios on Sunday after he made disparaging comments regarding President Trump and the Trump family that were revealed in Michael Wolf’s new book.

WH REJECTS BANNON 'APOLOGY': "I don't believe there's any way back for Mr. Bannon at this point," a WH spokesman tells reporters on AF1. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 8, 2018

In Wolf’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon called Donald Trump, Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower, “treasonous.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday evening to once again take shots at “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff — and former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Trump retweeted a parody cover of the book that the Republican Party had tweeted earlier Friday, and used it as a springboard for his latest criticisms — calling Wolff “a total loser” and saying Bannon “cried when he got fired” and has been “dumped like a dog by almost everyone” since leaving the White House in August.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!” (FOX NEWS)

The Republican National Committee has started a war against the author of the wild tell-all book about President Donald Trump and his administration.

In an email blast and follow-up tweet, the RNC distributed a reimagined cover for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury decorated with prominent journalists’ critiques of the book.

The Republican mock-up, titled “Liar and Phony,” quotes several notable journalists commenting on Wolff’s book, including esteemed White House reporter Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and Politico’s senior media reporter Michael Calderone. The reviews are in… pic.twitter.com/UNdkNbBEFF — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2018

“He gets basic details wrong,” the GOP quoted Haberman as saying. The Times correspondent made her remarks during a Friday appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” in which she said Wolff’s book is “notionally” and “conceptually true,” but includes details that “are often wrong.” (HUFFINGTON POST) Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *