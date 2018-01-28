D.C. Protesters Shut Down Streets — Have No Clue What They’re Protesting

A mob of protesters shut down streets in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, waving rainbow flags, holding signs, and shouting repetitively after a man grabbed the microphone to project his feelings about “resistance,” but when asked about what they were protesting, one woman responded, “Everything.”

The reason for the protest remained unclear, as the crowd was divided in their response to what they were protesting.

When asked about the cause behind her protest, one pixie haircut, middle-aged woman in the crowd simply responded, “Everything.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Women’s March in D.C. was, according to its website, “pro-science” with regards to “Climate Change,” but while they might happily embrace an extensive, industry-crushing, regulation-heavy response to their own extensively researched environmental concerns, short-term weather knowledge appears out of their reach.

According to The Washington Post, a number of Women’s Marchers decided to march on the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, a huge, shallow body of water that provides a sort-of mirror for the Washington monument. At first glance, this was a fine idea, because the pond was covered in ice.

But that ice doesn’t stay solid long at 60 degrees — the temperature it was in Washington on Saturday. – READ MORE