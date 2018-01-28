Top Marine Says Everyone Must Be ‘Mentally Prepared’ If War Breaks out With North Korea

After months of touch-and-go relations, Marine Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller shared his thoughts on a potential military conflict with North Korea.

On Thursday, during a discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, he told audience members a plan has been in place for some time. However, that doesn’t mean events will unfold in accordance with that plan.

“There’s plans out there that have been developed over the years,” the Marine Corps Times reported Neller said. “If it were to go down, I am not sure it’s going to go down the way we planned it. It never does.”

However the conflict plays out, Neller said it “will be a very kinetic, physical, violent fight over some really tough ground, and everyone is going to have to be mentally prepared.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Kim Jong Un’s financial resources are quickly depleting and participation in the Winter Olympic Games is part of a scheme to save North Korea’s economy, according to a new report.

Two Chinese sources familiar with North Korea’s ruling elite told Radio Free Asia, that Kim’s inherited slush fund doesn’t have enough money to govern North Korea.

“Due to Kim Jong Un’s extravagant spending, the slush fund from his father, Kim Jong Il, is running out,” one source said.

The source isn’t confident that there will be any changes to Kim’s expenditures.

“It won’t be easy to control North Korea’s high-level executives, who are (cunning) like raccoons,” he said.

The source is reportedly “well-aquainted” with executives from Office No. 39.

This secretive organization’s job under the North Korean Worker’s Party is to provide $500 million to $1 billion in annual funds “through a number of illicit activities, including counterfeiting, drug production, and international insurance fraud.” – READ MORE