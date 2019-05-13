D.C. May Soon Allow Residents To Issue Parking Tickets

What could possibly go wrong allowing some Washington, D.C. residents to issue parking tickets against their neighbors?

A whole host of things, but the D.C. city council may implement a pilot program that would allow citizens to issue parking tickets to those obstructing a bike lane, crosswalk, bus lane, or fire hydrant by using a mobile app.

The Citizen Safety Pilot Program is included in a larger bill, called the Vision Zero Enhancement Omnibus Amendment Act of 2019, which was introduced to address transportation safety concerns after several cyclists and pedestrians recently died, WTOP reported. This section of the bill would allow up to 10 residents in each ward to be trained to use the app and issue the tickets.

"It would start small. Just 10 people per ward. They would be trained and made sure they would be ready to go. When they see a vehicle that is blocking a bike lane, blocking the crosswalk, blocking a fire hydrant, they would have the ability using an app on their phone to be able to take a picture and actually have a ticket that will be issued," DC Councilmember Charles Allen, who introduced the bill, told Fox 5.