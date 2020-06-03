Cuomo slams de Blasio’s handling of riots, claims he has power to ‘displace’ mayor but not ‘at that point’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s handling of riots in his city, calling it a “disgrace” and saying he has the power to “displace” the mayor — although doesn’t want to at this point.

“The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that,” Cuomo said of the mayor.

Cuomo spoke after another night of devastation in the Big Apple, after protests in response to the death of George Floyd again devolved into riots and looting. The New York City Police Department tells Fox News that 700 arrests were made overnight. A half dozen police officers were injured, while at least six police vehicles were vandalized.

Cuomo said at a press conference that the mayor “underestimates” the scope and duration of the problem, suggesting he needs to deploy more police.

“You have 38,000 NYPD people, it is the largest police department in the United States of America,” he said. “Use 38,000 people and protect property. Use the police, protect property and people. Look at the videos, it was a disgrace.”

In an extraordinary statement, he went on to say his “option is to displace the mayor … bring in the National Guard” and essentially “take over.” However, he said, “I don’t think we’re at that point.”

He added, “That would be such a chaotic situation in the midst of an already chaotic situation. I don’t think that makes any sense.”

Cuomo was responding, in part, to calls from President Trump for him to accept his offer of a “dominating National Guard.” – READ MORE

