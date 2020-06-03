Philly residents protect store from looters: ‘We stand with peaceful protesters,’ not rioters

South Philadelphia residents are uniting to put an end to looting and rioting in their community amid the nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd, Stand Up South Philly founder Anthony Giordano explained Tuesday.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends” with host Ainsley Earhardt, Giordano stated that his organization mobilized against the crime because they are “just tired.”

“We are fed up with the crime and the revolving door in the criminal justice system, the looting, and the rioting,” he asserted. “This was not protesting that was happening in Philadelphia and around the country. This was looting and rioting and criminal behavior. And we were not going to stand for it.”

Giordano’s Facebook group — which he created in January — now has almost 11,000 members.

On Saturday, Floyd protesters in Brooklyn, N.Y. defended a Target store from looting as clashes between protesters and police escalated further.

