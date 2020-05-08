Cuomo Scolds Anti-Lockdown Protesters: ‘You Don’t Have The Right’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admonished people protesting the state’s lockdown and accused them of putting his life at risk by not wearing face masks.

Cuomo held a press conference on Saturday morning and said the lockdown protesters did not have a “right” to put his health at risk by protesting his shutdown order without wearing face masks.

“I’m not going to put dollar signs over human lives. I’m not going to do that. Not for my family and not for yours,” Cuomo said, according to WGRZ. “But I understand their point of view, and I understand the First Amendment. You have an argument, you’re going to make your argument, God bless America.

“You don’t have a right to jeopardize my health. You want to jeopardize your health, God bless you. You don’t have the right to jeopardize my health. The mask is not about your health. The mask is about my health, and my children’s health,” Cuomo added. – READ MORE

