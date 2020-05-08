Facebook’s New Censorship Czar Is Anti-Trump Leftist Who Made Barron A Punch Line

One of Facebook’s new “content oversight board” members who will decide what information is censored by the social media giant is Pamela Karlan, a leftist who infamously made Barron Trump the punch line of a joke.

“The independent board, which will be able to overturn Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decisions on whether individual pieces of content should be allowed on Facebook and Instagram, is a high-profile response to criticism of how the social media company handles problematic content,” reports Channel News Asia.

This woman is on Facebook’s new “independent” @OversightBoard and will decide who to ban, and what content gets censored for “hate speech.” pic.twitter.com/FfumKJ3xtL — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 6, 2020

One of the new members is none other than Pamela S. Karlan, an American professor of law at Stanford Law School, who made her name for herself for an anti-Trump rant during the impeachment hearings.

“The Constitution states that there can be no titles of nobility,” said Karlan during the rant. “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t MAKE him a baron.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --