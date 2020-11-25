Cuomo: A Sheriff Who Refuses To Enforce COVID Restrictions Is a ‘Dictator’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says law enforcement officers do not have the choice to disregard his limits on private gatherings aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Cuomo has implemented new limits at private residences to help fight the spread of coronavirus. The new restrictions dictate that no more than ten people can gather in homes.

However, several upstate sheriffs have said that they will not enforce the new limits.

During a press conference on Monday, Cuomo was asked for his response to the sheriffs’ announcements that they would not enforce his restrictions. He said, “This is an emotional time, political time. Everybody has their own strongly held opinion.”

“Right. You have a strongly held opinion that says, ‘COVID is all an overreaction to hoax. I’m not wearing a mask, I’m not following these rules.’ You have sheriffs upstate who have said, ‘I’m not going to enforce the law,” he continued.

“I believe that law enforcement officer violates his or her constitutional duty. I don’t consider them a law enforcement officer. Because you don’t have the right to pick laws that you think you will enforce, and you don’t enforce laws that you don’t agree with. Right. That’s not a law enforcement officer. That’s a dictator.”

Finally, he said, “God bless you. But don’t ask me for help.” He also claimed the sheriffs are just being “political” by declaring that they will not enforce the restrictions.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --