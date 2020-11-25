YouTube Suspends Pro-Trump News Network OANN, Completely Demonetizes Channel Over Unlisted Video

YouTube has suspended the One America News Network from posting new content for one week and has completely demonetized the channel, after the pro-Trump news network reportedly uploaded a video touting a non-approved ‘cure’ for COVID-19.

According to Axios, “YouTube has been criticized for allowing OANN to spread misinformation using its platform, particularly around coronavirus and the election,” adding “This marks the Google-owned service’s first crackdown against OANN.”

According to the Epoch Times, citing OANN President Charles Herring, “YouTube took the extreme action of censoring a national cable news network for a video that was ‘unlisted’ and not available publicly on YouTube.”

In addition to the temporary ban on videos, the network cannot livestream due to a “strike” received under YouTube’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content claiming there is a ‘guaranteed cure’ for the virus. The video in question has reportedly been removed.

If OANN wants to re-monetize the channel, they will need to re-apply to YouTube’s Partner Program. If they receive two more strikes, their account will be terminated.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --