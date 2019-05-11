Cubs ban fan for life over hand gesture — days before welcoming back player suspended for beating ex-wife

The Chicago Cubs banned a fan from Wrigley Field “indefinitely” after he made a goofy “OK” hand gesture that may or may not be racist.

Ironically, it was at the same stadium where the team once celebrated with infamous mob boss Al Capone, who would sit in the front row with his son at games and chat up the players. The suspension also came the same day the Cubs welcomed back its star shortstop after a 40-game suspension for domestic abuse.

NBC Sports Chicago reporter Doug Glanville, who is black, was discussing the recent Marlins-Cubs game at the top of the third inning Tuesday when a fan in a Cubs hoodie first waived, then flashed a peace sign, then made an upside-down OK gesture with his hand from the stands behind the analyst, Deadspin reports.

