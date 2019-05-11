‘He Just Doesn’t Seem to Be Able to Let This Go’: Strassel Says Comey Has ‘Bruised Ego’

Kimberley Strassel criticized James Comey’s appearance at a CNN town hall, arguing the former FBI director still has a “bruised ego” after his firing by President Donald Trump two years ago.

During the event Thursday, Comey said it appears Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, and there is “no doubt” Trump would have been charged if he was not the sitting president.

“We know that Jim Comey has an incredible self-regard, that’s pretty clear,” Strassel, a Fox News contributor and member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board, said on America’s Newsroom Friday. “He just doesn’t seem to be able to let this go.”

She noted that Comey also took aim at FBI officials’ conduct during the probe, which Comey claimed damaged the reputation of the bureau and tarnished the investigation. – READ MORE