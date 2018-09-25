CRUZ-SUPPORTED SCALIA CLERK LINED UP TO OVERSEE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION UPON ROSENSTEIN’S IMPENDING EXIT

In the wake of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s impending exit from the Department of Justice, the man set to replace him was notably recommended as a candidate for the Supreme Court by Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in June.

Cruz, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, suggested to President Donald Trump that Solicitor General Noel Francisco be added to the president’s list of potential Supreme Court justices.

“U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco — he just argued and won the travel ban case in front of the Supreme Court — would make a phenomenal justice,” Cruz said on “Fox and Friends.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said on his radio show today that if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein does resign or is fired, the special counsel should pause their investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.

“If in fact Rod Rosenstein does end up resigning today, because of his statement that he’s made,” Sekulow said this afternoon. “I think it clearly becomes necessary and appropriate for whoever becomes the deputy attorney general acting… I think it’s really important that there be a step back taken here, and a review.”

He continued “I think it’s a review that has to be thorough and complete, and a review that has to include an investigation of what has transpired with all of these statements and all of these allegations… and basically a time out on this inquiry.”

Sekulow went on to demand an independent investigator who now “has to look at all these allegations both surrounding this inquiry and that initiated this inquiry.”. – READ MORE