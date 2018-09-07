Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Wednesday on Hannity that the “rage and fury” by those on the left was on full display as Senate Democrats and protesters repeatedly interrupted Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

Democratic lawmakers called for delaying the proceedings on Tuesday, and protesters chaotically interrupted senators making opening remarks.

Day two of the hearings started similarly, as multiple protesters interrupted Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley as he tried to bring the hearing to order.

Cruz said that both days of hearings were a success for Kavanaugh, and that Democrats "have not laid a single glove" on him.

On Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) skewered Democrats over their demands that thousands upon thousands of documents from SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh's time working in George W. Bush's White House be released and analyzed before hearings can take place

Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday vowed to be a “a neutral and impartial arbiter” if confirmed to the Supreme Court, after a chaotic first day of hearings on Capitol Hill amid political theatrics and protests from Democrats.

“If confirmed to the Supreme Court, I will keep an open mind in every case,” Kavanaugh said. “I will do equal right to the poor and to the rich. I will always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings started Tuesday and are set to continue through the week.

Before he spoke, Kavanaugh was introduced by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman and attorney Lisa Blatt – a liberal Democrat who said she voted for Hillary Clinton for president but supports Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Democrats, in their opening remarks Tuesday, sounded the alarm about Kavanaugh's past work in Republican politics, including as a lawyer in George W. Bush's White House.