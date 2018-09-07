Cynthia Nixon on health care for all: ‘Pass it and then figure out how to fund it’

New York gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon admitted Wednesday that she doesn’t know how she plans to pay for her campaign promise of universal health care, which could cost the state upwards of $140 billion.

The former “Sex and the City” star and self-described democratic socialist told the New York Daily News that while she doesn’t have a concrete plan in place, raising taxes would be an obvious solution.

“Pass it and then figure out how to fund it,” Ms. Nixon said.

Her aides later explained that a commission on how to fund it would be created after the bill’s passage.- READ MORE

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) and his primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon, took to the debate stage Wednesday night, things got very heated between the two.

Topics debated between the two ranged from the subway system to universal healthcare, which Nixon accused Cuomo of not taking a stronger stance to have a Medicare for All plan in the state.

Asked if he could stop lying, New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo tells Cynthia Nixon: "As soon as you do." pic.twitter.com/OtVhwLYdPr — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) August 30, 2018

While discussing the subway in New York City, Cuomo was interrupted at different times by Nixon, visibly irritating him.

“My opponent lives in the world of fiction, I live in the world of fact,” Cuomo said, explaining how the subway is run by the city, not the state. – READ MORE