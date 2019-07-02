Cruz Calls Out Congress for Refusing to Change Asylum Laws That Put ‘Children at Risk’: ‘It Is Not Humane’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called out his colleagues in Congress for failing to close asylum loopholes that put migrant families at risk.
During a press conference from the border on Monday, Cruz outlined the treacherous journey that migrants from Central America take as they head to the United States. He called out Congress for refusing to come together to address some of the asylum loopholes that encourage families to make the journey.
"This is a crisis — and unfortunately, this is a man-made crisis. The responsibility for this crisis lies directly on the United States Congress. On loopholes that Congress has put into law that are encouraging far too many people to make this arduous journey. Today, a group of reporters walked one mile in the blazing sun with water, with medical assistance if we needed it. Now, imagine doing that if you were a 4-year-old child. Imaging doing that if you were a woman eight months pregnant. Our policies — the loopholes that Congress has put in place — is encouraging people to risk their lives."