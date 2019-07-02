Hickenlooper: Hard to Fundraise When You Don’t Promise Free Stuff (VIDEO)

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper admitted Tuesday it’s hard to get donations from Democrats when his campaign isn’t promising things like free health care and college.

Hickenlooper wouldn’t answer MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin when asked about his second-quarter fundraising total, sheepishly saying “we certainly haven’t raised $24 million,” a reference to Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s latest haul. Hickenlooper saw several campaign departures this week as he struggles to stay relevant in the crowded 2020 field, barely polling at 1 percent in national and early-primary state polls.

"The bottom line is for a small campaign like us from a, you know—Colorado's about 6 million or a little less than 6 million people—it's harder to raise money because we don't—we're not promising free health care or, you know, free tuition for everyone, forgive student debt," Hickenlooper said. "We're trying to present a picture of this country and what it can be in the future that will resonate with everyone, and that has, you know, that's a harder vehicle by which to get small donors."