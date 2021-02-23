Cruz admits Cancun trip ‘obviously a mistake’ as he returns to find protesters outside his Texas home

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz admitted Thursday that traveling to Cancun, Mexico, as his constituents in Texas suffered in freezing homes amid power outages was “obviously a mistake.”

The Republican spoke outside his home as a group of protesters chanted just yards away. The crowd, equipped with signs and megaphones.

“Ted Cruz has got to go!” they chanted. The protest drew a sizable police presence.

“In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” Cruz told reporters. “I was trying to be a dad and all of us have made decisions, when you have two girls who have been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school, let’s get out of here.’

“I think there are a lot of parents that would be like, ‘If I can do this, great.’ That’s what I wanted to do. As I said, really from the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --