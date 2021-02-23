ICE to Release Migrants Further into U.S. — Away from Texas Border Cities

Federal law enforcement sources report that Border Patrol agents will now rely on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to conduct migrant releases when detention space is not available in the Texas Rio Grande Valley. Migrant releases coordinated specifically by Border Patrol directly into border communities will be a last-resort option. Border Patrol officials are instructed to conduct the local releases only when ICE cannot cope with the level of arrests made by the Border Patrol.

The new policy may bring some relief to local shelters in South Texas border communities located in the Rio Grande Valley depending on where ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officials choose to release the migrants. The change in procedure is likely driven by increased media attention to the issue. It will likely result in migrants being released away from border communities in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to sources familiar with the new policy, ICE will transport many of the released migrants away from the immediate border region to family residential detention centers to await release. If this occurs, it will require significant funding for transportation costs associated with the movement of migrants to other cities.

Family residential detention centers operated by ICE are in smaller Texas communities surrounding San Antonio with insufficient public transportation resources to move the migrants. Sources tell Breitbart News this increases the likelihood that migrant releases will increase in San Antonio. The move is largely designed to change the current optics of where migrants are released. It is unlikely to impact the increased flow of arriving migrants. – READ MORE

