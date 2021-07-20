Crowds Rushed to Area Hospital After ‘Chemical Incident’ at Six Flags Texas, Appears Powerful Acid Was Involved

More than 80 people needed treatment Saturday after a chemical leak at a Six Flags water park near Houston.

According to KPRC-TV, the incident occurred at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, just north of Houston. Officials said 31 people were taken to a hospital for treatment, while 55 went through decontamination but did not go to a hospital.

About 4,000 people were at the park when the leak took place, according to CBS.

“At approximately 2:30 this afternoon, a small number of guests in a section of the park reported feeling ill with respiratory irritation,” a Hurricane Harbor representative told CBS News.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause. Out of an abundance of caution, the park has been closed for the day.”

ABC News reported Sunday that the incident affected a children’s pool, one of 16 attractions at the park.

“After evacuating the park and conducting preliminary tests of the air and water, investigators found the water had a chemical combination of 35% sulfuric acid and 10-13% bleach, Scott Seifert, the chief of Spring Texas Fire, told reporters,” ABC reported.

“The chemicals are commonly used to clean and treat swimming pools.” – READ MORE

